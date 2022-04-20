PennDOT says fill dirt will be available

Spring road maintenance season will be underway soon, and PennDOT’s Venango County maintenance office expects waste fill dirt will be available as crews tackle activities such as ditching, shoulder cutting, pipe replacement and other operations.
Fill dirt left over from PennDOT maintenance operations is available to property owners who request the material and whose property is accessible and located near work areas.
CLARION — The Muxi chapter of Sigma Theta Tau, the International Honor Society of Nursing, is planning a tribute to nurses who have died, called “Fallen Heroes,” and the group is asking the public’s help in the endeavor.