PennDOT logo

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is seeking volunteers to participate in the northwest region’s Adopt-A-Highway (AAH) program, which involves cleaning litter from state-owned roadsides.

“With spring just around the corner, PennDOT northwest region is starting its annual drive to increase participation in the AAH program,” said District 1 AAH coordinator Cheryl Wimer. “Groups can adopt state-owned grassy areas or any of the nearly 3,000 miles currently unassigned. We are looking for members of the communities to partner with us to clean up debris and litter along the roadways and help protect the beauty of Pennsylvania.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Community News

About People

BIRTHDAYS — The following Sugar Creek Station residents will celebrate birthdays during March: Mildred Murphy, March 2; Melinda Remley, March 4; Susan Daloise, March 9; Robert Tidd, March 17; Kathleen Haylett, March 23; and Sandy Yeager, March 29.

Community News

Club Notes

Oil City TOPS — Fifteen TOPS and four KOPS attended the Feb. 16 meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

PennDOT seeks volunteers for cleanup efforts
Community News

PennDOT seeks volunteers for cleanup efforts

  • From staff reports

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is seeking volunteers to participate in the northwest region’s Adopt-A-Highway (AAH) program, which involves cleaning litter from state-owned roadsides.

FIRST BIRTHDAY: Hudson Wells Hielscher
Community News

FIRST BIRTHDAY: Hudson Wells Hielscher

Hudson Wells Hielscher, son of Erik and Kayla (Stover) Hielscher of Madison, Mississippi, and grandson of Terry R. And Darcy Stover of Cranberry, will celebrate his first birthday today. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going…

Community News

Club Notes

Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Feb. 21 with 10 members weighing in.

Education in finances
Community News

Education in finances

Denise Beichner, through her job as teller team lead at Northwest Bank in Oil City, is accustomed to speaking with adults about matters of finance.

Community News

About People

JOINS FACULTY — David Wilson of Pleasantville has joined the faculty at Northern Pennsylvania Regional College, where he will teach criminal justice at Pitt-Titusville’s Education and Training Hub. Wilson, a native of Oil City, has a long history of law enforcement in the region. He worked i…

Community News

Vehicle restrictions planned on interstates

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — Ahead of winter weather and icy conditions expected across most of the state tonight, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will implement vehicle restrictions on Interstates 79 and 80.

Community News

Club Notes

Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Mary Emanuele and Maryanne Richardson, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.

Community News

Venango County program provides help to renters

  • From staff reports

Venango County is offering assistance to residents who pay rent through the county’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which was created to help renters dealing with financial challenges related to the pandemic.

Community News

Getting It Right

There were some errors in an article about local Edward Jones financial advisers in the newspaper’s Business Review and Forecast.