PennDOT, state police stress importance of traffic safety laws

PennDOT and the Pennsylvania State Police are highlighting safe driving tips in conjunction with Highway Safety Law Awareness Week that runs through Saturday.

“Everyone who gets behind the wheel has a responsibility to follow the rules of the road. Our goal is to remind everyone of some of these laws in hopes that it will result in positive behavior change for some motorists that will make our roadways safer,” said trooper Andrew Hacke, community services officer with state police Troop E.

No snow? No problem
No snow? No problem

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

COOKSBURG —There was no snow at the annual Cook Forest Snowman in the Forest event Saturday but that didn’t stop an estimated 300 people from attending.

About People
About People

LOAN OFFICER — Robert Good has been named vice president, mortgage loan officer for Farmers National Bank at the bank’s office in Cranberry. Good is joining Farmers team with more than 25 years of experience in customer relationship management, personal finance and lending.

$75M allocated to remove forever chemicals from water

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman announced $75,086,000 in federal funding through the infrastructure law has been made available to address contaminants like per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water.