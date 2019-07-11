PennDOT updates plans for bridge project

PennDOT has updated its plans to rehabilitate a bridge that carries Miller Farm Road over Oil Creek in Cherrytree and Oil Creek townships.
The $1.5 million project, which isn't slated to begin until the 2021 construction season, will include dismantling of the existing historic truss bridge; transporting the parts to a site for cleaning, galvanizing, and painting; and returning the rehabilitated pieces to the project site for assembly. Additional work will include adjustments to the roadway approaches, drainage improvements, upgrades to the guiderail, and expansion of a parking area for the nearby recreational trail system.
Safe access to the waterway will be maintained throughout the project.
The 154-foot bridge, built in 1888, is a single span steel truss with steel stringers and a laminated timber wood deck. It is classified as poor condition and is posted with the seven-ton weight limit.
About 100 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.
Venango County owns and maintains the bridge, which is located in Oil Creek State Park.