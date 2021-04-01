PennDOT is reminding customers to exercise caution while renewing their driver's license or vehicle registration online and to make sure they're on PennDOT's official Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov, for making these transactions.

PennDOT will never ask for or accept any identity documents over the internet or over text messages. Any website or text message claiming to provide this service is not affiliated with PennDOT, the department said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS - Nine TOPS and seven KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Community News

Feds warn about fake post-vaccine survey scams

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Justice said it has received reports that scammers are creating fraudulent COVID-19 vaccine surveys for consumers to fill out with the promise of a prize or cash at the conclusion of the survey.

Community News

Getting It Right

  • From staff reports

People who are interested in participating in the Franklin Area Meals on Wheels program may call Pat Winger at (814) 432-3638 for information.

Community News

Project will restrict travel on part of I-80

  • From staff reports

Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound travel will be restricted to one lane from Exit 35 (Route 308, Clintonville) to the Venango-Mercer County line near mile post 24, starting Monday, April 12, weather permitting.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

ATV Club - The Forest County ATV Club is hosting an ATV safety course from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at the Marienville Area Civic Association Building, 149 MACA Drive, Marienville.

Community News

About People

  • From staff reports

HONORED - Eric Spielman, son of Steve and Linda Spielman of Oil City, will be honored at the Pittsburgh Pirates home opener on Monday, April 9. The Pirates and other groups will recognize outstanding teachers in the region for their exceptional classroom efforts that positively impact studen…

WEDDING: Hartle-Severa
Community News

WEDDING: Hartle-Severa

  • From staff reports

Caroline Elizabeth Severa and Erik Thomas Hartle exchanged wedding vows at 3:30 p.m. July 11 at Shady Elms Farm in Hickory. A reception followed.

COLUMN: If not for Holy Week, there'd be no Christianity
Community News

COLUMN: If not for Holy Week, there'd be no Christianity

  • By STEVE HENRY

It was during the Easter season one year ago when life got flipped on its head due to COVID-19. I remember preaching on Easter morning last year to an empty church with dozens of households joining via a live broadcast online. It just didn't feel right but practically all the churches across…

Band member heads to PMEA
Community News

Band member heads to PMEA

  • From staff reports

Cranberry Area High School junior Lauren McTiernan has made it to the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association State Wind Ensemble after auditioning at Region Band. The PMEA event will be held virtually April 12 through 17.