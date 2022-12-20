PennDOT virtually displaying plans for Clarion River arch preservation project

CLARION — PennDOT is inviting the public to view plans regarding the bridge preservation project of the existing structure carrying Route 322 over the Clarion River in Clarion and Paint Townships in Clarion County.

The purpose of the virtual plans display for the bridge project is to share preliminary information on the project’s status, schedule and design.

About People

DESIGNATION — Chad Ellis, an employee of the Rossbacher Insurance Group, has earned the designation of certified insurance counselor (CIC). Ellis successfully completed a comprehensive insurance education program to receive the CIC designation, which is considered one of the most prestigious…

ANNIVERSARY: Lukasiak/50 years
ANNIVERSARY: Lukasiak/50 years

Mark and Kathryn (Kathy) Lukasiak of Oil City are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary on Friday, which is also the 50-year anniversary of the Steelers’ “Immaculate Reception.”

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.

Coefields Corners traffic light down

  • From staff reports

The traffic lights at the Coefields Corners in Franklin, which is the intersection of 13th Street, Grant Street, Meadville Pike, Rocky Grove Avenue and Second Avenue, has experienced a “catastrophic failure” and will need a complete replacement of the traffic controller.

Clarion food distribution postponed

  • From staff reports

The Clarion First Presbyterian Church’s food bag distribution scheduled for today has been rescheduled for Monday due to the winter weather advisory in effect for the region.

CASA director Evans to retire
CASA director Evans to retire

  • From staff reports

Cinnamon Evans, director of Venango County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates program, has announced her retirement, effective at the end of the year.