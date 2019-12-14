Pennies from Heaven conducts Christmas gift distribution

Pennies from Heaven director Renee Vowinckel looks over the floor at the Zion Church Thursday as pre-registered parents shopped for gifts. Vowinckel shops all year round picking up gifts so struggling families in Clarion County will have a brighter Christmas. (By Randy Bartley)
CLARION - Christmas came early for dozens of children Thursday when Pennies from Heaven distributed gifts at the Zion Church.
"Pennies from Heaven offers more than Christmas presents," said director Renee Vowinckel. She added that items offered include blankets, clothes, hats and gloves, socks, underwear, books, coloring books and crayons, games, toys, laundry detergent, hygiene items and wrapping paper and tape.