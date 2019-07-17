Pennsylvania Turnpike OKs 6% toll hike for 2020

HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission on Tuesday approved a 6% toll increase for 2020 for both E-ZPass and cash customers.
According to a news release from the commission, the increase will start at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 5 on all sections and extensions, excluding three western Pennsylvania "cashless" toll facilities.
The toll increase, the commission said, is required to meet escalating debt-service costs associated with the commission's annual contributions to the state for transit operations and funding for the commission's 10-year capital program.
"Since 2007, the commission has increased tolls annually to maintain its aging roads and make good on a funding obligation required by two state laws, Act 44 of 2007 and Act 89 of 2013," the commission's CEO, Mark Compton, said. "As a result, the commission has delivered $6.6 billion in toll-backed funding to PennDOT in the last dozen years."
The most-common toll for a passenger vehicle next year will increase from $1.40 to $1.50 for E-ZPass customers and from $2.30 to $2.50 for cash customers, the commission said.
The most common toll for a Class-5 tractor trailer will increase from $3.70 to $4 for E-ZPass and from $16.30 to $17.30 for cash, according to the commission.
The cashless toll at the westbound Delaware River Bridge will increase from $5.30 to $5.70 for E-ZPass customers and from $7.20 to $7.70 for those who use PA Turnpike "Toll By Plate."
Tolls will not rise at three western Pennsylvania highways - Pennsylvania Turnpike 376 (Beaver Valley Expressway), Pennsylvania Turnpike 66 (Greensburg Bypass or Amos K. Hutchinson Bypass) and the Gateway tolling point (mile post 2 near Ohio on Interstate 76) - as these locations will see increases on Oct. 27.
The commission will post a 2020 trip calculator and toll schedule this fall at http://www.paturnpike.com.