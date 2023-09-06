PennWest Clarion will start its fall planetarium schedule with Stars Over Clarion from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday in the Peirce Planetarium at the Grunenwald Center for Science and Technology at the university.
Since first opening in 1968, the planetarium has offered shows for the benefit of students and the community.
Officials representing townships of the second class in Venango County will meet from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the Oakland Township fire hall for their annual Venango County convention.
PennWest Clarion will start its fall planetarium schedule with Stars Over Clarion from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday in the Peirce Planetarium at the Grunenwald Center for Science and Technology at the university.
Clarion County Community Bank branches in Rimersburg, New Bethlehem and Clarion will host three separate “Community Days,” which are designed to raise donations for the Clarion County Community Bank Foodstock.
Geneva College, in recognition of its 175th anniversary, has announced the launch of the Geneva Tuition Promise to ensure all eligible Pennsylvania students from families with income under $70,000 annually will pay no undergraduate tuition at Geneva College starting with the incoming class in fall.
The Oil City Arts Council’s Graffiti Gallery in Oil City is moving to a new location, and its inaugural exhibit in the new space will feature a series of nature-themed artworks by local artist CJ Hurley of Century Arts Design and Fine Art Studio.
The Friends of the Franklin Public Library has scheduled its 28th annual Quiltathon from noon-5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, and from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. This year, founder Bobbie Watkins, who recently passed away, will be honored.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is planning to implement the 2022 decision to remove a large culvert on Irwin Run associated with the abandoned Clarion River Railroad in Allegheny National Forest.
The Tionesta Lions Club has announced the last dates this year for tours of the Sherman Memorial Lighthouse in Tionesta will be the second Saturdays of September and October: Sept. 9 and Oct. 14, from 1 to 4 p.m.