PennWest project approved by Middle States commission

Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, president of Clarion University, announced Tuesday the PennWest integration project that would combine the Clarion, California and Edinboro campuses into one university has received initial approval from the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.
“This is an important milestone on the path to integration,” Pehrsson said in a statement to personnel at all three campuses.
Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, president of Clarion University, announced Tuesday the PennWest integration project that would combine the Clarion, California and Edinboro campuses into one university has received initial approval from the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.
HARRISBURG — State Sens. Scott Hutchinson and Doug Mastriano announced they will soon introduce legislation to stabilize energy costs in Pennsylvania, which would be designed to protect against economic and international volatility in the long term, and utilize the state’s natural resources.
STEM AMBASSADOR — Kelsi Wilcox Boyles, an education program specialist with Riverview Intermediate Unit, has been accepted as one of 19 ambassadors in the Pennsylvania STEM Ambassador Program. She participated in an inaugural training session Feb. 28 and March 1 at Harrisburg University of S…
HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s payrolls grew again in January, the unemployment rate crept down and the labor force expanded after more than a year of contraction, according to new figures released Friday.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Laura Flick and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Barb Bickel and Sunni Clickett, third.
State Rep. Brian Sims, a Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, believes tolling interstate bridges would be a “mistake” and the closure of Polk State Center could result in people “on the street.”
Inspirational speaker Rudy Ruettiger, the former walk-on football player at Notre Dame who inspired the movie “Rudy”, will speak at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, in the auditorium of Marwick-Boyd Fine Arts Center at Clarion University.