PennWest to hold conference on women

Pennsylvania Western University will host the Women in Focus conference from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 14 at Cranberry Regional Learning Alliance.
The goal of the conference is to bring together a network of women to discuss their identities and experiences in higher education, including highlighting common barriers women face in university leadership, classrooms and departments.
The Clarion College Democrats at PennWest Clarion will present the 2023 Shropshire Public Service Award to state Rep. Dan Frankel, who serves a portion of Allegheny County, at their annual Shropshire Public Service Dinner on April 13 at Clarion River Brewing Company.
A $4.7 million resurfacing project on nearly 6 miles of Route 428 in Oil City, Cornplanter and Oakland townships, and Sugarcreek Borough is scheduled to start April 11, weather permitting. Construction is expected to be completed by fall.
The Schubert Musical and Literary Club will host a musical program at the Belles Lettres Clubhouse parlor at 7 p.m. April 10. The program will feature violinist Stanley Chepaitis and violinist and violist Swana Chepaitis.