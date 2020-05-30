The priests of Saint Joseph Parish in Oil City will bless parishioners and cars with holy water from 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday, which is Pentecost.
Anyone interested in receiving a blessing is asked to drive down Washington Avenue.
