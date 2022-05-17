BROOKVILLE — “Santa” came to town on Monday with a whole lot of his friends, as trucker David “Santa” Riddell and the People’s Convoy stopped in Brookville on Monday on their way to Washington, D.C.

“We are giving people a chance to join us along the way,” said Riddell, a Lebanon, Ohio, resident. “We left Idaho and it grew slowly until we reached Indiana and it exploded. We have doubled in size and now we have about 120 vehicles. When we get to Hagerstown (Md.) a whole lot more people will be meeting us there.”

RANDY BARTLEY, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at 814-226-7000 or at randybartley.thederrick@gmail.com.

1
0
0
0
0

Community News

Church to give food bags

  • From staff reports

The Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags Thursday, starting at 2 p.m. and continuing until supplies are gone.

Community News

About People

BIRTHDAYS — Several residents at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin will mark their birthdays in June. They include: Eileen Montgomery, June 4; Bruce Rodgers, June 5; Elizabeth Monahan, June 7; Barbara Baker, June 8; Donna Shultz, June 9; Phyllis Osgood, June 16; James Anderson, June 27; and My…

Artist's repurposed jewelry helps cancer patients
Community News

Artist's repurposed jewelry helps cancer patients

  • By KENN STAUB Clarion News contributor

People “give back” in a variety of ways. For Limestone Township’s Linda Schirmer, a breast cancer survivor, it’s using her crafting background to make wall hangings from recycled jewelry as a way of raising funds for The Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital.

People's Convoy rolls into Brookville
Community News

People's Convoy rolls into Brookville

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

BROOKVILLE — “Santa” came to town on Monday with a whole lot of his friends, as trucker David “Santa” Riddell and the People’s Convoy stopped in Brookville on Monday on their way to Washington, D.C.

Community News

Panel updated on 100 Seneca, eAcademy

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

Members of the Venango County Economic Development Authority were updated on 100 Seneca at Cornplanter Square in Oil City and the eAcademy during the panel’s monthly meeting Monday.

Events Hub
Community News

Events Hub

More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.

Opposing rallies in Clarion
Community News

Opposing rallies in Clarion

In the wake of the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft decision on Roe v. Wade, about 60 abortion-rights supporters, at top, and about 30 anti-abortion supporters, at bottom, rallied in Clarion on Saturday. The abortion-rights rally, which was held in front of the Clarion County Courthouse, was …

Community News

ORA receives $500,000 grant

The state Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday that the Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry & Tourism was selected as a 2022 Brownfields recipient for a $500,000 assessment grant.

Sandycreek students lend their hands to mural project
Community News

Sandycreek students lend their hands to mural project

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Franklin High School art teacher Rachelle Surrena’s eighth-period class took a field trip Wednesday afternoon to Sandycreek Elementary School to help Kelley Bilotto’s young art students sign their names on the mural that is going up at the Barrow-Civic Theatre.

Community News

Club Notes

Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Laura Flick and Maryanne Richardson, third.