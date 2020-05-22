Brian Kelley peers through his 4x5 film still camera during a shoot in Cook Forest State Park. Kelley says the camera gives a different "feel" than shooting with digital equipment. The larger print also provides a greater clarity to the photo, he said. (By Randy Bartley)
Cook Forest State Park environmental specialist Dale Luthringer talks with Brian Kelley, who was documenting the old growth forest at the park. Luthringer helps the park monitor the spread of the hemlock woolly adelgid. (By Randy Bartley)
COOKSBURG - It is a long way from New York City to Cooksburg, but Brian Kelley is used to moving around.
Kelley, 32, is a photographer and archivist who is originally from Horseheads, New York. He moved to New York City in 2006 and is currently based between Brooklyn, where he operates his commercial studio, and Lumberland, New York.