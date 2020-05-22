COOKSBURG - It is a long way from New York City to Cooksburg, but Brian Kelley is used to moving around.

Kelley, 32, is a photographer and archivist who is originally from Horseheads, New York. He moved to New York City in 2006 and is currently based between Brooklyn, where he operates his commercial studio, and Lumberland, New York.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags