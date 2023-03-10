Photography show set for Oil City

Attendees at the open reception of the photography show in April 2022.

 Contributed photo

The Oil City Arts Council will present its 2023 Photography Show “VISIONS” in Graffiti Gallery, at the National Transit Building Annex in Oil City.

The show will begin with an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. March 31 and will continue on Saturdays and Sundays through April 29.

Planning continues for Redbank reunion

  • From staff reports

The Redbank Valley High School Reunion Steering Committee is continuing to work on providing a variety of activities, entertainment and food for “The Event of the Year: The Reunion of a Lifetime” on Saturday, July 8, at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.

WEDDING: Sproul/Ivey
WEDDING: Sproul/Ivey

Steven and Laura Ivey Sproul of 912 Brandon Ave., Apt. 3, Norfolk, Virginia, were married March 5, 2022, and they celebrated their one-year anniversary on Sunday.

Venango Archaeology meeting canceled

The March meeting of the Venango chapter of the Society of Pennsylvania Archaeology, scheduled for Friday, has been canceled while the chapter reorganizes its officers and looks for a new venue to hold its meetings.

PASSHE to address state's engineering shortage
PASSHE to address state's engineering shortage

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) has announced its plan to help address the shortage of engineers in the state, as it seeks $112 million in state funding to produce more graduates in six in-demand, high-growth jobs, including engineering.

The award

Marion Spence was a devoted English and Latin teacher at Oil City Junior-Senior High School who helped shape the lives of thousands of young people over his many years of service.

Railroad history program scheduled

  • From staff reports

The Redbank Valley Historical Society will mark a major Redbank Valley milestone with an upcoming program about local railroad history at 6 p.m. March 13 at the History Center, 301 Broad St.