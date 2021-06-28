Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Cindi Power at (814) 677-8370 to make the arrangements.

The special section - set to publish Friday, July 16 - will include team photos and rosters for youths playing in organized ball leagues.

New Life church honors pastor
  • From staff reports

The New Life Family Worship Center located at 100 E. Atlantic Ave. in Franklin will celebrate the 23rd pastoral anniversary of its senior pastor, the Rev. Lora Adams- King with special events today and Sunday.

Area health systems' virus tests

  • From staff reports

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Wednesday had collected 13,673 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,540 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,191 tests were positive for the virus. As of Thursday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.

Franklin July 4 events underway
  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

Franklin's 11-day 4th of July festivities began Thursday with a concert, and today's schedule is highlighted by the popular penny carnival at Bandstand Park.

About People

  • From staff reports

90TH BIRTHDAY - Former area resident Lyril Banister, who now lives in Georgia, will turn 90 on Saturday. Banister spent her younger years in the Franklin area. She moved to Hannaville in 1966 after she and her husband, the late Bob Banister, spent some time in central Florida. Banister spent…