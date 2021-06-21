Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Cindi Power at (814) 677-8370 to make the arrangements.

The special section - set to publish Friday, July 16 - will include team photos and rosters for youths playing in organized ball leagues.

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

SCI Forest visitation resumes June 25

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Corrections announced Thursday that three state prisons, including SCI Forest, have finalized plans to reimplement in-person visitation.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Tri-City Bridge - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Frank Klinger and Maryann Richardson, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.