Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Heavy downpours are possible. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch..
Tonight
Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Cindi Power at (814) 677-8370 to make the arrangements.
The special section - set to publish Friday, July 16 - will include team photos and rosters for youths playing in organized ball leagues.
Tri-City Bridge - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Frank Klinger and Maryann Richardson, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.