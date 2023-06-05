Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Amanda Dresbach at (814) 676-7061 to make the arrangements.

The special section - set to publish Friday, July 21- will include team photos and rosters for youths playing in organized ball leagues.

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

Getting It Right

Pipeline Alley concerts in Oil City will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. this Wednesday and again Wednesday, June 21.

Festival Bike 'n Brew scheduled July 15
Community News

Festival Bike 'n Brew scheduled July 15

  • From staff reports

The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce’s young professional group, Future Leaders & Entrepreneurs Exchange (FLEX), is hosting this year’s Oil Heritage Festival Bike ‘n Brew on Saturday, July 15.

Slow-moving superload to move through area today
Community News

Slow-moving superload to move through area today

  • From staff reports

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is advising motorists that starting this morning at 9, a superload being transported from Allegheny County is expected to travel through portions of Indiana, Jefferson, Clarion and Butler counties on its journey to Columbiana, Ohio.