Jodi Gault saves a pickleball from heading out of bounds. "Kirk has done a great job," Gault said about Kirk Frost, pickleball ambassador for Venango County, who is an advocate for growing the sport in the region. (By Dillon Provenza)
Jodi Gault saves a pickleball from heading out of bounds. "Kirk has done a great job," Gault said about Kirk Frost, pickleball ambassador for Venango County, who is an advocate for growing the sport in the region. (By Dillon Provenza)
Richard Fussell, the Oil City YMCA volunteer skills coordinator, sends a pickleball back across the net as his partner, Theresa Benedetto, anticipates the return. (By Dillon Provenza)