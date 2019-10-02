Pink Splash for a Cure in Franklin

Survivors circled the fountain in Franklin's Fountain Park Tuesday to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month by filling the fountain with pink dye that will remain all month. The 14th annual Pink Splash for a Cure brought well over 100 survivors and family members to the park to remember those lost and those surviving and dealing with their own cancer. Several information tables were available with resources to help individuals and families coping with cancer. (By Richard Sayer)
