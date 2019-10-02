Pink Splash for a Cure in Franklin

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High near 80F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: October 2, 2019 @ 4:35 am