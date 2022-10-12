Cancer survivors gathered around Egbert Fountain in Franklin’s Fountain Park to dye the water pink Tuesday during the annual Pink Splash For The Cure event. All the money raised by Pink Splash goes directly to the Kirtland Cancer Foundation and stays in Venango County.
Cancer survivors (from left) Janet Heister, Stella Kudlac and Dot Sabolcik watch the water fall from Egbert Fountain in Franklin’s Fountain Park after the water was dyed pink Tuesday during Pink Splash For The Cure.
The 15th annual Pink Splash For The Cure event was held Tuesday in Franklin’s Fountain Park.
After a brief proclamation from Franklin Mayor Doug Baker, a speech by UPMC oncologist Dr. Shannon Penland and two other speeches, several cancer survivors gathered around Egbert Fountain in the park to dye the fountain pink.
Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) will hold an open house from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at five in-person locations — the Galena Building (Franklin), Parkside Commons (Meadville), NPRC Education and Training Center (Erie), Kane Area High School (Kane) and Cameron County High School (E…
RECOVERING — Dewey Hockenberry, a 1990 Oil City High School graduate who played fullback on the Oilers football team, is home in Florida after undergoing cancer surgery two weeks ago in Birmingham, Alabama. Hockenberry had two four-hour operations, one to remove his stomach and the other to …
PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county area shifted upward from the previous week and remains above the western Pennsylvania average, which this week jumped 8 cents to $3.97, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
MARKS MILESTONE — Carol Gilhousen of Oil City is celebrating 54 years of working in the insurance industry. Gilhousen started her career in 1968 as an insurance clerk with Williams Insurance Agency. In 1982, she became a licensed insurance agent and has held that position ever since. Gilhous…
The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) has been awarded a $1 million federal grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) that will provide opiate use disorder prevention, treatment and recovery core activities aimed at improving health care.
Sugarcreek police chief Bob Wenner addressed Sugarcreek Borough Council members Wednesday with a request to reduce the speed limit on a portion of Shaffer Run Road that leads into Reno from 45 to 25 miles per hour.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the region had a mixture of increase and decline in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period, and three counties in the region each reported one death.