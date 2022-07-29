Pipeline Alley Concert Series continues Wednesday

UNION AWARD — Richard “Dick” Perry of Oil City was awarded a 50-year membership certificate for achieving 50 continuous years of membership in the Laborers International Union of North America, Local 323. Perry received the Gold Card Member Status this week.
USG, a contractor hired by the Franklin General Authority, will be conducting main interceptor sewer line cleaning starting Monday in an area between Elk Street and the Allegheny River from Sixth Street down to the wastewater treatment plant.
Clarion Federal Credit Union has announced it is modernizing and changing its name to Top Tier Federal Credit Union, as it continues to grow and expand into 13 counties across northwestern Pennsylvania.
LIMESTONE — About 50 Volkswagens were on the move Saturday in Clarion County, as the seventh annual “Dubs on the Move” VW Cruise started at Piney Meadows Campground and wound its way through Cook Forest before ending in Summerville, where it joined “Barrage Fest 3” music festival.