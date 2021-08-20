The Band Hanna will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Pipeline Alley, Oil City.
The program is part of the Pipeline Alley concert series hosted by the Oil City Arts Council.
Venango Museum concert
Aug. 20, 1999
Tri-City bridge club - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Laura Flick and Karen Steele, first; Stewart Kunselman and Maryann Richardson, second; and Barry Cressman and Nancy Daye, third.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Wednesday had collected 14,008 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,807 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,233 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital reported it has o…
David and Sandy Gammello celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary July 30.
Chris and Gail Rowland of Oil City will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary Saturday.
The Penn State Master Gardeners program in Venango County is looking for volunteers to help educate the public on sustainability and environmental stewardship.
PennDOT’s northwest region is urging motorists and residents to help reduce litter along roads by taking preventive actions and assist department employees with clean-up efforts.
CLARION — Clarion University last week announced face masks will be required indoors at the start of the upcoming semester, regardless of vaccination status.
Aug. 19, 1999
Following a very brief meeting Wednesday, Forest County commissioners and the county’s community and economic development director discussed the ongoing updates being made to the county’s GIS maps in preparation for next generation 911.
The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its fourth year of Leadership Venango, a leadership training program for community members.
Local author Corey McCullough is sharing the history of Oil City through his most recent book, “Rust on the Allegheny: A Novel by Corey McCullough.”
The Friends of the Oil City Library will hold a used book sale Saturday at the library while the Oil Region Festival of the Book is going on outside the library in the Central Avenue Plaza.
First Presbyterian Church of Clarion will distribute food and other items from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, while supplies last.
The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry and Tourism is giving away copies of the "Sketchbook of Victorian Architecture of the Oil Heritage Region," a publication intended for youths.
Graduates
Aug. 18, 1999
Route 428 has been reopened in Oakland Township, according to a news release from PennDOT.
An historic bridge that was constructed in 1876 has been removed from its original site over Pine Creek on Messerall Road in Oil Creek Township and will be refurbished for use in the new Pymatuning State Park trail project.
Aug. 16, 1999
Clarion Garden Club - Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met at Evermoore's in New Bethlehem on August 10.
Scholarships
97TH BIRTHDAY -Corinne Stewart Heckler, originally from Rimersburg, will turn 97 Tuesday, Aug. 24. Cards may be sent to her in care of Sugar Creek Station at 351 Causeway Drive, Franklin.
WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-16th District, issued the following statement on President Joe Biden's address to the nation in regard to Afghanistan.
The rise in the area's number of COVID-19 cases recently prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to categorize both Venango and Clarion counties as having a "substantial" transmission rate, which means there are 50 to 100 cases for every 100,000 people in the county.
Masking requirements, cyber options and personnel assignment approvals will be sought at next week's Valley Grove School Board meeting ahead of the start of a new school year.
The Oil City Fire Department is now accepting donations for its annual Coats for Kids drive.
Franklin Area School District has undergone several upgrades over the summer in preparation for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.
Sandycreek Township's newest supervisor said she looks to give back to the community.
Even though the 1930s brought some hard times as the Great Depression took hold, all the normal milestones that people mark their lives by still continued, including high school graduations.
Oil City School Board members were briefed Monday by district Superintendent Lynda Weller about several matters related to the upcoming school year.
