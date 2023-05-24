Pipeline alley concerts scheduled

Oil City Arts Council has announced the bands for this season of concerts in pipeline alley.
The dates are Wednesdays June 7 and 21 and Aug. 9 and 30 from 7 to 9 p.m.
May 24, 2001
Belles Lettres
The Oil Region Astronomical Society will hold an observatory public night from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Oil Region Astronomy Learning Center, home of the Bedow Memorial Observatory.
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that all driver license and photo centers will be closed Saturday through Monday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.
A blood drive will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 2, in the Oil City YMCA gymnasium.
Clarion County Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees (CCPASR) honored two Clarion County public school employees at their spring meeting on Thursday at Highland Oaks of Water Run.
Marj and Jerry Kalamajka will celebrate their 25-year wedding anniversary today.
BIRTHDAY — Joan (Skiba) Rearick, a former resident of Oil City, recently celebrated her 90th birthday with family and friends. She is a graduate of Oil City High School and was a long-time employee of General Telephone, later GTE and now Verizon. She was married to the late Allen Rearick. Sh…
May 23, 2001
Health resources, screenings and education will be part of a free community health fair hosted by UPMC Northwest from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday at UPMC Northwest.
Graduation
Grove City College conferred 435 bachelor’s and master’s degrees in the arts and sciences at the college’s 143rd commencement on Saturday, May 20.
The Redbank Valley Historical Society will host its first-ever June Bridal Tea at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the History Center, 301 Broad St., New Bethlehem.
Franklin Preservation will celebrate its 35th anniversary from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 2, at the Wildcat Mansion Event Center.
UPMC Northwest is sponsoring a better breathing clinic for those who often have trouble breathing or who have chronic lung conditions such as emphysema, chronic bronchitis and nonreversible asthma.
Oil City TOPS
Beautiful May weather, alternating between clouds and sun, greeted the dozen or so volunteers who ranged the hillsides of Grove Hill Cemetery in Oil City to place flags at the graves of veterans on Monday afternoon.
The Forest Area School District will offer its Summer Music and Drama Program.
The Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry, PA CareerLink and the Clarion Mall are holding a second job/educational fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at the Clarion Mall.
St. Joseph Parish will host its 84th Annual 4th of July Celebration on July 4 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the Parish grounds in Lucinda. The festival, which is Clarion County’s oldest Independence Day event, has also scheduled two pre-festival kick-off events again this year: St. Joseph's L…
May 22, 2001
Memorial Day events will be observed Monday, May 29, in Franklin with two services and a parade downtown.
May 21, 2001
HONOREE — Kayla Stover Hielscher, daughter of Terry and Darcy Stover of Cranberry, has been honored as a Distinguished Teacher Scholar at the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy in Jackson, Mississippi. Stover, a professor of pharmacy practice, specializes in infectious diseases pha…
Brian and Nancy Mason of Seneca will celebrate their 45-year wedding anniversary today.
John Mark and Christina Irene Weidle of Oil City will celebrate their 40-year wedding anniversary Sunday.
Graduates
Cranberry Area High School went on with its yearly picnic for students on Friday, despite the manhunt that was taking place Friday morning and early afternoon for a prisoner who had escaped from nearby UPMC Northwest, where he was being treated for an injury.
The Oil City YWCA is hosting the Oil City area’s annual summer playground program that will run this year from June 12 to July 14.
Here is next week’s Oil City street sweeping schedule:
The Marienville Volunteer Fire Department will hold its semi-annual Tour de Forest ATV/UTV/OHM ride on Allegheny National Forest roads today and Sunday.
Drake Well Museum and Park and Friends of Drake Well Inc. are looking for a few volunteers.
Penn Highlands Life’s Journey OB/GYN is reopening June 5 in the Clarion Community Medical Building at 265 Holiday Inn Road on Route 68 in Clarion.
An open house has been planned from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at the Venango County Historical Society in Franklin.
Ryleigh Henry is the valedictorian and Arika Songer is the salutatorian of the Franklin High School Class of 2023.
Northern Pennsylvania Regional College will hold its commencement at 2 p.m. Saturday at The Titusville Mill, at 221 South Monroe St.