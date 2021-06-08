Pipeline Alley concerts to start

Classic Rock band Touch of Grey Trio, featuring John Hyatt, Evan Andrea and Richard Freysinger, will perform at Pipeline Alley in Oil City from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday. The concert is the first of the summer series held on the second and fourth Wednesdays of June, July and August and is sponsored by the Oil City Arts Council. Pipeline Alley is located on Seneca Street between the National Transit Building and its Annex. The concerts are free, but donations are appreciated. Other performers included in this year's lineup are Sean Carey on June 23, Jesse James Weston on July 14, The Wyllis Street Band on July 28, a band to yet be announced on Aug. 11 and The Band Hanna on Aug. 25. The rain location for the concerts will most likely be the Great Room of the National Transit Building. For more information, people can visit visit oilcityartscouncil.org. (Contributed photo)
0
0
0
0
0

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports
  • Updated

Oil City TOPS - Ten TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

+4
'Around the World' at VC prom
Community News

'Around the World' at VC prom

  • From staff reports

The Venango Catholic High School prom to dawn was held Friday night into Saturday, and students and others who dropped by the school were treated to rides on a hot air balloon.

Community News

Hasson worked in oil, banking businesses

  • From staff reports

William Hasson, a prominent businessman and philanthropist who turned over a 48-acre parcel of land to Oil City in 1895 that would become Hasson Park, began his working career as the general manager of the iron furnace works at the mouth of Oil Creek.