Greg Bishop played an unnamed cooper and Roger Loker played William Lloyd, the city’s blacksmith, during a living history event at Pithole City on Saturday. The happening allowed visitors to meet historical figures during a nighttime outdoor tour of the area’s old oil boomtown.
Greg Bishop played an unnamed cooper and Roger Loker played William Lloyd, the city’s blacksmith, during a living history event at Pithole City on Saturday. The happening allowed visitors to meet historical figures during a nighttime outdoor tour of the area’s old oil boomtown.
Pithole City may have gone as fast as it came up, but a few of its more notable residents were back to greet visitors Saturday evening for a walk around its grassy streets.
Friends of Drake Well put on the event, which offered groups, of 10 to 15 people, 90-minute walking tours of the city’s former roads, with stops along the way to hear stories of the town’s rise, fall, and everything in between.
Union High School in Rimersburg dismissed students at 11 a.m. Friday due to several positive COVID cases that resulted in quarantining of staff members necessary in performing key functions, Superintendent John Kimmel said.
Tri-City bridge club — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Barry Cressman and Nancy Days, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, second; and Sunnie Clickett and Maryann Richardson, third.
The Clarion University physics department will present Stars Over Clarion at 7 and 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 7 and 8, in the Donald D. Peirce Planetarium in the Grunenwald Science and Technology Center at the university.
UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 16,055 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday morning, including 3,408 tests at the hospital. A total of 1,117 tests were positive for the virus.