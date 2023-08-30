BRADFORD — University of Pittsburgh-Bradford engineering technology students became trained machinists and CNC operators this summer as a result of the school’s partnership with the University of Pittsburgh-Titusville.
Three students who aspire to design items for production joined a spring 2023 graduate and their professor, Aaron Straus, to drive three days a week to the Pitt-Titusville campus, where Pitt’s Swanson School of Engineering has its Manufacturing Assistance Center.
NEW MEMBERS — Christian Cyphert and Chad Kiser were inducted as new members into the Clarion Rotary Club on Monday. The club meets at noon Mondays at the Clarion YMCA, and more information is available by visiting www.clarionrotary.com
CLARION — Four months after fire destroyed PennWest-Clarion’s Community Learning Workshop, co-founders and PennWest faculty members Leah Chambers and Rich Lane located a new home for the workshop — at 622 Main St., next to Dan Smith’s Candies — and are preparing to reopen in mid-September.
AWARDED — Edward Jones Financial advisor Jon Williams, of Clarion, has been named to the 2023 Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State ranking by Forbes/SHOOK Research. The list is made up of more than 1,460 financial advisors nationwide, all under age 40. This is the second time Wi…