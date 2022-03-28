Pitt-Titusville hub to hold open house

TITUSVILLE — As a part of its seasonal recruitment efforts, the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub will hold a spring open house at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 9, on the Pitt-Titusville campus.
Prospective students and parents will be able to meet with the hub’s partners from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. to discuss programs available in 2022. The event will wrap up at 10:30 a.m. with a question-and-answer session and closing remarks.
TITUSVILLE — As a part of its seasonal recruitment efforts, the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub will hold a spring open house at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 9, on the Pitt-Titusville campus.
Emclaire Financial Corp. and Farmers National Banc Corp., the holding companies for Farmers National Bank of Emlenton and Farmers National Bank of Canfield, announced Thursday that the companies have entered into an agreement and plan to merge.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Sunni Clickett and Pat Stewart, first; Mary Emanuele and Maryanne Richardson, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.
A statement that came with the state’s recent announcement that a consortium of companies will “administer the Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership (P3) initiative to repair or replace up to nine bridges across the state” makes it appear the projects are inevitable.