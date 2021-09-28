The University of Pittsburgh’s Manufacturing Assistance Center (MAC) has a new home at Pitt-Titusville, and the first cohort of regional students has already begun coursework there.
With area industries facing staffing shortages due to the pandemic, and many people still looking for new or better work opportunities for the same reason, the addition of the MAC, said Pitt-Titusville’s communications and marketing coordinator Wes Eastin, “is part of fulfilling our commitment to expanding workforce opportunity in the region.”
E.P. Boyle and Kay Parker talked about The Derrick’s past, present and commitment to the future when the newspaper was honored in 1985, and we still strive to serve the community today with the same zeal and vision we have had for the past 150 years.
Oil City School Board members did not conduct any business at their meeting Monday due to the presence of two people who refused to wear masks, leading to the meeting being canceled after the board recessed for an hour.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average daily number of COVID-19 cases reported from Clarion County has risen over the past seven days, while the average daily number of cases reported from both Venango and Forest counties remained flat from the previous seven-day period.
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is accepting construction and maintenance services feedback through an online survey through Oct. 26 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/2021PDConstruction.
75TH BIRTHDAY — Van Stewart will celebrate his 75th birthday Tuesday, Oct. 4. He is married to Mary Stewart and has twin daughters, Allison Friedhaber and Christine McIntyre. Stewart retired from Story and Clark Piano Factory in Seneca. He previously enjoyed spending time at the Oil City McD…
85TH BIRTHDAY — Paul Ditz will celebrate his 85th birthday on Wednesday, Oct. 6. He and his wife, Mary, are lifelong members of St. Michael Church in Fryburg. Ditz is retired from Joy Manufacturing and is a skilled carpenter, building many kitchens over the years. A card shower is being held…
The newspaper is collecting recipes to be published in its 2021 Creative Cookbook. Readers who submit their favorite recipes by Friday will be part of the newspaper’s annual contest in which one lucky cook or baker will win a $500 prize.
Larry J. Baughman, of the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department, received the James A. Miller “A” Memorial award, which is awarded to a Firefighters Association of Pennsylvania member who has contributed to the benefit, welfare and improvement of the state’s fire service in an outstanding manner.
Nancy Hunt, of Pleasantville, and Ed Atts, of Utica, won the Wildlife Photography contest. Their photos were selected from 155 submissions. Both winners received a $50 Dunham’s Sports gift card. To view all of the photos entered, visit The Derrick’s Facebook page or www.thederrick.com/gallery.
Grace Sobina was crowned Oil City High School’s homecoming queen Friday at halftime of the Oilers’ football game against Harbor Creek. Mike McFarland was Sobina’s escort. A combined Oil City and Cranberry homecoming dance will be held tonight at Cranberry High School.
HARRISBURG — Attorneys working with the Amistad Project filed a motion in Commonwealth Court on Friday to allow three Pennsylvania school districts, including Penncrest in Crawford County, to join its lawsuit challenging the legality of the statewide school mask mandate issued by Acting Secr…
A program called “Physician Assisted Suicide — Why Not?” will be presented by Rita Marker at 1 p.m. Thursday at the St. Elizabeth Center Assumption Hall in Oil City and at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Wednesday had collected 14,882 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 12,545 tests at the hospital. A total of 2,446 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital has 11 COVID-19 in-patients (nine confirmed…