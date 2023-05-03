The first cohort of students in the clinical medical assistant and phlebotomy program at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville Education and Training Hub will celebrate successfully completing the program today.
A graduation ceremony, which is open to the public, will be held at 11 a.m. today in Henne Auditorium in Broadhurst Science Center.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-16th District and chairman of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Tax, recently co-introduced bipartisan legislation that his office said would expand the usage of Pell Grants on a tax-free basis.
HARRISBURG — PennDOT announced Tuesday that more than 20 driver licensing and motor vehicle forms are now available for electronic submission to provide faster and more efficient customer service to residents.
DOCTORATE — Lauren Swatzler, a 2015 Rocky Grove High School graduate, received her doctorate in audiology Saturday from the University of Pittsburgh. She was also awarded the outstanding audiology student clinician honor. She received her bachelor’s degree in 2019 from Bloomsburg University,…
SELECTED — Grace Barlett, a junior at Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School, was one of 72 students selected for the Pennsylvania Governor’s School for the Sciences from an applicant pool of 403 students across Pennsylvania. The School for the Sciences, hosted at Carnegie-Mellon University fo…
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., introduced the Visitable Inclusive Tax Credits for Accessible Living (VITAL) Act to address the housing affordability and accessibility crisis for people with disabilities, according to a news release from Casey’s office.