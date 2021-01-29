Pitt-Titusville's Broadhurst renovation to proceed

TITUSVILLE - The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville is moving forward with its plan to renovate the Broadhurst Science Center.
"We are excited and eager to proceed with this project, which will provide some of the unique spaces needed for existing and future programs that will help meet the educational needs of our neighbors and the workforce needs of our regional employers," said Catherine Koverola, the university's president, in a news release.
HARRISBURG - State Rep. Kathy Rapp, R-65th District, joined with legislative colleagues in advancing a proposed constitutional amendment that would empower citizens via voter referendum to decide whether to limit the governor's authority to declare extended disaster emergencies.
HARRISBURG - The House Labor and Industry Committee unanimously approved legislation drafted by Rep. R. Lee James that would increase the time allowed for unemployment compensation (UC) appeals from 15 days to 21 days for both claimants and employers.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from both Clarion and Forest counties.
HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association (PSCOA) is calling on the Wolf administration to prioritize the COVID-19 vaccination of corrections officers in state prisons over smokers.
HARRISBURG -A new state law waives the requirement for residents who are current and former military members, and who operated a commercial vehicle as part of their duties to take a commercial driver's license knowledge test when applying for a CDL.
The lavish Latonia Theater, named after Laytonia which was a neighborhood on the city's South Side before the City of Oil City was incorporated in 1871, was built in 1929 at a cost of half a million dollars. It was under the ownership and operation of the Hollywood-based Warner Brothers.
HARRISBURG -The state Department of Labor & Industry said it's working to resolve issues claimants have encountered in trying to resume receiving Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.
HARRISBURG - State House Health Committee majority chair Kathy Rapp, R-65th District, announced prior to Monday's reorganization meeting that she is again pursuing an agenda focusing on all human life.