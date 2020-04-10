Pizza for healthcare workers

Fox's Pizza manager Rochelle Vroman delivers pizza to Lyn Serafin, a healthcare worker at the Caring Place in Franklin, on Thursday. The Franklin Ministerium teamed up with Fox's Pizza in Franklin to send pizza to the staff at Sugar Creek Station, the Caring Place and Urgent Care on Route 8 in honor of Holy Thursday. "It is our hope that this small effort encourages those who are serving our community, especially during these turbulant times," Randy Powell, pastor at First Baptist Church in Franklin, said. The Cranberry Ministerium worked Thursday with Sweet Basil in Shippenville to send pizza to Shippenville Rehab, and the Oil City Ministeruim sent Fox's Pizza to the MRI Center at UPMC Northwest. (Contributed photo)