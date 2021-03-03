HARRISBURG - The state submitted for federal approval the Wolf Administration's plan to issue more than $1 billion in federally funded benefits to families of Pennsylvania children who have attended school remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and who otherwise would have had access to free-and-reduced-price meals during the 2020-21 school year.

The program, known as Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT), would help families cover the cost of breakfasts and lunches children would have been eligible to receive for free or at reduced price through the National School Lunch Program.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Community News

Plan would help families cover cost of missed school meals

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state submitted for federal approval the Wolf Administration's plan to issue more than $1 billion in federally funded benefits to families of Pennsylvania children who have attended school remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and who otherwise would have had access to free-…

Public can review transportation report
Community News

Public can review transportation report

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - Pennsylvanians can view ratings of the state's efforts in transportation safety, mobility, system preservation and accountability in the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation 2021 Transportation Performance Report.

Community News

Vaccinations

  • From staff reports

According to the state, 2,483,631 total vaccinations (partial and full inoculations) have been administered through Monday, including 8,391 in Venango County, 9,708 in Clarion County and 1,788 in Forest County.

Community News

Clarion Chamber has new members

  • From staff reports

CLARION - The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry announced its newest members are Eagle Nutrition, 532 Main St., Clarion, and Fair Winds Cabins Inc., 115 Riverside Drive, Cooksburg.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS - Eight TOPS and four KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Acting attorney named for state's Western District
Community News

Acting attorney named for state's Western District

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH - Stephen R. Kaufman, first assistant to former U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady, has been named acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, effective Monday, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Community News

Clarion County Career Center Honors

  • From staff reports

The following Clarion County Career Center students were selected as students of the first and second quarters by their instructors. Students were selected based on exceptional performance, hard work, strong desire to develop skills, and commitment demonstrated during class.

Community News

Vaccinations

  • From staff reports

According to the state, 2,426,963 total vaccinations (partial and full inoculations) have been administered through Sunday, including 8,184 total in Venango County, 9,397 in Clarion County and 1,741 total in Forest County.

Community News

House GOP plans probe into state's handling of nursing homes

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff announced Monday that when the House returns to session, he will refer an investigation of the Wolf administration's handling of nursing homes and other senior and long-term care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic to the Ho…

Community News

Tri-county adds 17 virus cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one new virus-related death from Forest County.