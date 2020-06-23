Planting knowledge

The Orrie, Kosker and Milchak families are shown planting raised beds at Cranberry Elementary School. Cranberry Area Elementary School is working with the Penn State Extension of Venango County to implement a 4-H STEM pollinator garden. The pilot grant for the project is through the state Department of Agriculture. The project consists of a pollinator garden with seeds, donated by Ernst Seeds of Meadville, raised beds and a hydroponic system to grow vegetables and flowers inside a classroom. Students will learn about pollinators, companion planting, entomology, plant care, farm-to-table food production (working with Cranberry's food service), composting, recycling and agricultural careers. Teacher Alison Milchak is coordinating the project. The master gardeners are educating administrators, teachers and parents. (Contributed photo)