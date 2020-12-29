The Pointe in Oil City is experiencing low usage of its warming center.
"Our numbers seem to be down this year and it could be because of COVID... people are afraid," said Angela Proper, The Point's executive director.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 and three new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
Bonnie and Pete Burch of 11 Pinoak Circle, Oil City will celebrate their 60th anniversary on Thursday.
Oil City TOPS 0977 - Melissa Schiffer was recognized for 6 weeks of weight loss at the Dec. 16 meeting of Oil City TOPS, Chapter 0977.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over Friday, Saturday and Sunday announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 240 cases of COVID-19.
Main Street, the heart of the Oil City's Third Ward, once was a grand reflection of a city bursting at the seams. It was a neighborhood that sprawled six blocks along the Allegheny River and was constantly churning with heavy manufacturing plants, small shops and stores, refineries and oil w…
The newspaper will publish its 81st annual Business Review and Forecast in February and is looking for area business owners to provide information for the special section.
Can you believe that another year is about to begin? Maybe you'd rather say you are glad 2020 is over!
Atlantic Avenue Church in Franklin - A live online Christmas Eve service will be held at 5 p.m. It can be found on YouTube, via the link on aaubchurch.org or on Roku.
HARRISBURG The state Department of Health on Thursday announced 70 new cases of COVID19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as two additional virus related deaths in Clarion County, and one additional virus-related death in Venango County.
CLARION - Clarion County commissioners signed an agreement Tuesday designed to erase a stigma.
A Christmastime tradition at the Cherrytree Township Volunteer Fire Department station challenges residents to "keep it safe" during the holiday.
Oil City School District will continue with a fully remote learning model for the week of Jan. 4 when school resumes, Superintendent Lynda Weller informed families via a messenger call and social media.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 63 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as two additional virus-related deaths from Clarion County.
Myranda Fullerton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, said for a "white Christmas" to occur there must be at least an inch of snow on the ground.
Graduates
Students in the Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District will return to in-person learning Jan. 11.
The following deeds have been filed at the Clarion County Courthouse. Sale prices are listed except in the case of nominal amounts such as $1.
HARRISBURG -The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 76 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new virus-related deaths were reported from the tri-county area.
Cranberry Township supervisors adopted a 2021 budget, a spending plan that maintains all services and does not include a property tax hike, at their last meeting of the year on Tuesday.
Clarion County commissioners on Tuesday extended the county's COVID-19 emergency declaration through March 31, 2021.
PROMOTION - Oil City resident Ashlee Goodman, who is the newest addition to Raymond James Financial Services, has successfully completed her Series 7, 66 and insurance exams and will be moved into the role of financial adviser. Goodman earned a bachelor of science degree in accounting from t…
The Catholic Diocese of Erie has created a listing of the public and livestreamed Christmas Eve and Christmas Masses being celebrated at parishes throughout the diocese.
Students from Franklin Junior-Senior High School will present a virtual concert through Facebook at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Because of the upcoming holidays, Franklin garbage pickup that would be scheduled Friday, Dec 25, will be delayed one day, and pickup that would be scheduled Friday, Jan. 1, also will be delayed one day.
Heckathorn United Methodist Church has changed all its Christmas week services to online.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Helen Siefer of Oil City. The article was submitted by Msgr. Richard Siefer.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Venango County's additional cases of COVID-19 reported Monday have pushed the county's total cases above 2,000, and that the tri-county area reported 117 new cases.
Graduation
The Venango County Democratic Committee has expanded its reach to provide free Christmas dinners to area residents as a result of a swell of volunteer offers.
CLARION - More than 100 people came out in freezing temperatures and foot-deep snow to Clarion Cemetery on Saturday to place wreaths on the graves of the area's veterans.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 79 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, and Venango and Clarion counties each reported one new virus-related death.
