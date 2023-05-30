The Roughneck Gravel Roubaix, an all-terrain bicycle race honoring the Oil Region with its paths named after historic people and places, saw an increase in the number of participants that far exceeded the event organizer’s hopes for the second annual race.
David Galbreath, of Lucinda; nonprofit Northwest Pennsylvania Mobility Alliance Inc.; and Hydetown Borough will receive awards at the 2023 Greenways Awards Ceremony at 2 p.m. Wednesday beside the Saltbox Visitor Center in the Franklin Trailhead.
Ladies from The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen Guild Dramatic Society will present a murder mystery and fashion show at 8 p.m. June 8-10 and June 15-17 at the Sawmill Theater in Cook Forest.
The Jefferson County History Center will host several programs on specialized topics at the upcoming Military Collectibles show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.
Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will feature Judi Figel — backed by her band of keyboardist David Crisci, saxophonist and flutist Robbie Klein and drummer Mickey Zangus — at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Lincoln Hall.
ERIE — The French Creek Council of The Boy Scouts of America Order of the Arrow Langundowi Lodge will host the 48th Annual De Un Da Ga Memorial Day Pow Wow at Custaloga Town Scout Reservation in Carlton on Saturday and Sunday, which will directly benefit scholarships to scouts that will help…