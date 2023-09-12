A Franklin woman is facing charges after being accused of dragging a man with her vehicle in a parking lot in Sugarcreek Borough.
On Saturday, at about 6:45 p.m., Franklin state police were called to the plaza where A & C Buffet is located on Allegheny Boulevard for a report of a man and woman who had been arguing, according to a criminal complaint filed by police.
Quilters’ Cupboard in Seneca has finished up a musical-themed quilt to be raffled off at tonight’s Music in Oil Country event at Oil City High School to raise funds for the Oil City Oiler Marching Band’s new uniforms.
State Rep. Kathy Rapp, R-65th District, is among a group of House members who will introduce a bill that would upgrade county jail security, bolster staffing and improve county jail infrastructure across Pennsylvania.
The Venango Youth Choir, a free outreach program to all students in grades 3 to 8 who are interested in music, will begin its season with rehearsals Monday, Sept. 18, at Good Hope Lutheran Church at 800 Moran St. in Oil City.
NEW OFFICERS — American Legion Post 066 of Clarion conducted its annual reorganization and elected new officers. They are Andrew Waugaman, commander; Howie Schmader, first vice; Frank Wolbert, second vice; Lenny Bashline, adjutant; and Rob Porter, finance officer. The mission of the post is …
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, chairman of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, has introduced legislation designed to fix outdated and arbitrary restrictions on Social Security benefits for widows, widowers and surviving divorced spouses, according to a Senate news release.
Community Playhouse Inc. has announced fall show auditions for “The Savannah Sipping Society” by J. Jones, N. Hope and J. Wooten will be held at 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday on the second floor of the National Transit Building Annex, 206 Seneca St. in Oil City.
PennWest Clarion will start its fall planetarium schedule with Stars Over Clarion from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday in the Peirce Planetarium at the Grunenwald Center for Science and Technology at the university.
Clarion County Community Bank branches in Rimersburg, New Bethlehem and Clarion will host three separate “Community Days,” which are designed to raise donations for the Clarion County Community Bank Foodstock.
Officials representing townships of the second class in Venango County will meet from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the Oakland Township fire hall for their annual Venango County convention.
Geneva College, in recognition of its 175th anniversary, has announced the launch of the Geneva Tuition Promise to ensure all eligible Pennsylvania students from families with income under $70,000 annually will pay no undergraduate tuition at Geneva College starting with the incoming class in fall.