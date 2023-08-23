While the Franklin School District hasn’t been approved to receive a Pennsylvania Pre-K Counts grant, Franklin superintendent Eugene Thomas said at Monday’s school board meeting the district is looking at other potential alternatives for funding a preschool program.
UPMC Women’s Recovery Center, and Family Service & Children’s Aid Society will hold an Overdose Awareness Day Vigil of Hope from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, in the parking lot on the side of UPMC Magee Women’s OBGYN building at 1310 Liberty St. in Franklin.
A solemn note was sounded on Saturday during Franklin’s Rock In River Fest as competitors, tournament officials and spectators remembered and honored longtime competitor Aaron “The Kracken” McKracken, who passed away in December.
The 57th Tionesta Indiana Festival concluded Sunday with a community church service, the AmVets pancake breakfast, the Neil Snerringer memorial car and motorcycle cruise-in and a volleyball tournament.
The Jefferson County History Center and North Fork Chapter 29 of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology will hold their annual antique firearms and Indian artifact show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.