Justin Fleeger, the current first assistant district attorney in Venango County, has announced his candidacy for Court of Common Pleas judge in the county to fill one of the two seats left open by the retirements of Robert L. Boyer and Oliver J. Lobaugh.
HARRISBURG — State police Commissioner Robert Evanchick announced 102 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, and that five of the graduates have been assigned to three local barracks.
TIONESTA — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District will begin accepting live evergreen Christmas trees at Tionesta Lake, which will be used for aquatic habitat-improvement projects, beginning Tuesday.
Sugarcreek Borough police, in conjunction with Community Services of Venango County, collected $1,200 worth of non-perishable food items and personal hygiene products in the department’s sixth annual food drive.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed the National Heritage Area Act, co-sponsored by U.S. Reps. Mike Kelly and Glenn Thompson, which reauthorizes the Oil Region National Heritage Area in Venango and eastern Crawford counties.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey announced his Stop Tip-overs of Unstable, Risky Dressers on Youth (STURDY) Act has passed the Senate as part of the 2023 spending bill, which now goes to the U.S. House of Representatives.
CERTIFIED — Aaron Ritsig, a government contracting specialist at the Northwest Commission in Oil City, has been certified as an associate procurement professional (APP) by the Association of Procurement Technical Assistance Centers (APTAC). The certification signifies extensive knowledge and…