Kelly to seek re-election to U.S. House

U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly has announced he will seek re-election in 2024 to the U.S. House seat in Pennsylvania’s 16th District.

SCI Forest announces full-scale drill today

  • From staff reports

MARIENVILLE — SCI Forest Superintendent Randy Irwin said a full-scale exercise has been scheduled for today that will simulate a major emergency at the prison, which will be locked down and operating under emergency procedures.

Special Olympics registration set in Franklin

  • From staff reports

A registration clinic for anyone who wants to become a Special Olympics athlete, volunteer, coach or unified partner will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the Franklin Elks Club on Buffalo Street.

ENGAGEMENT: McKinney/OBrien

Daryl and Mary Kay McKinney, of Franklin, have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Christy Marie McKinney, toMichael James O’Brien, of Houston, Texas.

Singer Mayfield to perform July 8 in Foxburg

  • From staff reports

Songwriter, singer and multi-instrumentalist David Mayfield will return to the Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts’ Lincoln Hall in Foxburg with his award-winning band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8.

Keystone dedicates Heath Gym

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

KNOX — Thursday evening the Keystone School District opened the Heath Gym in honor of basketball coach Greg Heath, who has been the Panthers coach for 40 years.

Area AA Meetings Listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization and the Al-Anon Family Group Pennsylvania District 28 have provided the following information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.