Kelly to seek re-election to U.S. House
U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly has announced he will seek re-election in 2024 to the U.S. House seat in Pennsylvania’s 16th District.
The Venango County Economic Development Authority heard another update Tuesday on how things are going with the 100 Seneca project in downtown Oil City.
MARIENVILLE — SCI Forest Superintendent Randy Irwin said a full-scale exercise has been scheduled for today that will simulate a major emergency at the prison, which will be locked down and operating under emergency procedures.
June 21, 2001
The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking donations for its annual basket raffle that will take place during the Oil Heritage Festival.
Keystone School Board unanimously approved the district’s preliminary 2023-24 budget Monday that calls for a three-mill real estate tax increase.
A registration clinic for anyone who wants to become a Special Olympics athlete, volunteer, coach or unified partner will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the Franklin Elks Club on Buffalo Street.
The following students at Keystone Elementary School were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the fourth-quarter grading period:
The following students at Valley Grove Elementary School were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the fourth-quarter grading period:
The following students at Rocky Grove Junior/Senior High School were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the fourth-quarter grading period:
June 20, 2001
Daryl and Mary Kay McKinney, of Franklin, have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Christy Marie McKinney, toMichael James O’Brien, of Houston, Texas.
Five Franklin High School graduates in the Franklin Class of 2023 received Venango Ready scholarships.
The Franklin Fine Arts Council has announced the 12 vocalists who will compete in this year’s Taste of Talent singing competition.
Tuesday, June 20
The Venango County Sheriff’s Office is a blue ribbon sponsor for the Venango County Fair.
A book talk and signing by local author Todd Bromley will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the Sandy Lake Borough building.
Songwriter, singer and multi-instrumentalist David Mayfield will return to the Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts’ Lincoln Hall in Foxburg with his award-winning band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8.
Those who are battling addiction of any kind are welcome to attend a meeting at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Kennerdell Community Center next to the post office.
KNOX — Thursday evening the Keystone School District opened the Heath Gym in honor of basketball coach Greg Heath, who has been the Panthers coach for 40 years.
Franklin High School honored a number of seniors with scholarships at its annual awards ceremony at the end of the school year:
June 19, 2001
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization and the Al-Anon Family Group Pennsylvania District 28 have provided the following information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
Street sweeping will continue next week in Oil City.
Oil City Class of 1958
June 18, 2001
The following students at Allegheny-Clarion Valley schools were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the fourth-quarter grading period:
Don and Marie Cyphert, of Leeper, will celebrate their 68-year wedding anniversary Sunday.
Michael R. and Linda S. Erwin of Seneca are celebrating their 45-year wedding anniversary today.
The deadlines to register for the “Gardening for Birds and Pollinators” workshop with Seneca Rocks Audubon is approaching.
HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has declared a statewide drought watch.
Security cameras have been installed at the Franklin wastewater treatment plant on Elk Street, and more are being planned for installation at the 9th Street water treatment plant, the Franklin General Authority heard at the panel’s meeting this week.
Jeffrey Bayle is the valedictorian and Logan Niederriter is the salutatorian of the West Forest High School Class of 2023.
Frederick and Lori Switzer of Rockland will celebrate their 40-year wedding anniversary Sunday.
Larry and Debbie Myers of Rockland are celebrating 50 years of marriage today.
The following students at Venango Catholic High School were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the fourth-quarter grading period:
The following students at St. Stephen School in Oil City were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the fourth-quarter grading period: