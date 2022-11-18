Franklin attorney Greg Merkel has announced his candidacy for Venango County Court of Common Pleas judge to fill one of the two seats left open by the retirements of Judge Robert L. Boyer and President Judge Oliver J. Lobaugh.
The Oil City Main Street Program’s annual Jingle Bell Run 5K will be held Saturday, Dec. 3. The run/walk event is being held in conjunction with Oil City’s 22nd annual Christmas Past event, slated for Dec. 2-4 in various locations of downtown Oil City.
On behalf of the Clarion Regional Healthcare Collaborative, the Clarion County Economic Development Corp. is seeking the opinions of community members regarding obstacles preventing individuals from pursuing education toward a career in nursing.
The City of Oil City will begin conducting demographic surveys today for a street reconstruction project on the entire length of Oak Street in conjunction with its Community Development Block Grant program.
MONACA (AP) — Years in the works, a massive petrochemical refinery in Beaver County fed by the vast natural gas reservoir underneath Appalachia became fully operational Tuesday, oil and gas giant Shell plc said.
PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county area this week is again above the western Pennsylvania average, which rose to $4.05, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.