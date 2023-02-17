Township supervisor seeks Forest commissioner post

Patrick “Pat” Kline, a Forest County businessman and township supervisor, has announced his candidacy for Forest County commissioner.

LOAN OFFICER — Robert Good has been named vice president, mortgage loan officer for Farmers National Bank at the bank’s office in Cranberry. Good is joining Farmers team with more than 25 years of experience in customer relationship management, personal finance and lending.

$75M allocated to remove forever chemicals from water

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman announced $75,086,000 in federal funding through the infrastructure law has been made available to address contaminants like per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water.

CHAMBER MEMBERS — Six new members have joined the board of directors for the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce. They are Alexa Means (Laurel Realty/Elite Heating and AC), Nick Nosker (McKinley & Co. PC), James Pumphrey (LHP Family Enterprises), Megan Rowan (Penn Highlands Healthcare at…