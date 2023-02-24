Venango Democrats to host petition signing breakfast
The Venango County Democrats will host a petition signing breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday in the Great Room of the National Transit Building on Seneca Street in Oil City.
Feb. 24, 2001
(The Nifty at 90 Series in today’s newspaper spotlights Bette Deets, of Hannaville. The article was submitted by her family.)
Bridge Buddies
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Mary Ellen Karns of Franklin. The article was submitted by her family.)
Hillman Cancer Center at UPMC Northwest will offer a free cancer support group from 5 to 6 p.m. this Monday, Feb. 27.
The City of Oil City will begin conducting demographic surveys today for a street reconstruction project on a part of Hasson Avenue from Deer Street to Park Road.
The annual Clarion River Jam Bluegrass Festival, which raises funds for the United Way of Clarion, will be held March 10-12 at Ramada by Wyndham in Clarion.
The Venango County Historical Society is sponsoring a program — “Bringing Back the Days of Monarch Park” — Saturday at the Franklin Public Library.
PennDOT’s District 10, which includes Clarion and Jefferson counties, has announced the opening of the application period for the STAMPP Program.
Rocky Grove Class of 1956
PennDOT maintenance crews in Clarion County are anticipating the beginning of shoulder grading and ditch cleaning operations in the county.
Michael Deibert of Seneca has announced his candidacy for Cranberry Township supervisor.
Isaiah Dunham, who served eight years on Oil City Council from 2014 to 2021, has announced his candidacy for Oil City mayor.
(The Nifty at 90 Series in today’s newspaper spotlights Betty Griffith of Monroe Township. The article was submitted by her family.)
Valley Grove School Board was presented with the tentative 2023-24 school year calendar during the panel’s work session Tuesday.
Hillman Cancer Center at UPMC Northwest will offer a free cancer support group from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27.
Feb. 23, 2001
Clarion TOPS
RETIREMENT — Mark Wyant has retired from the Charles P. Leach Agency in New Bethlehem after working there 39 years. He joined the agency in 1983 selling home, auto and life insurance. He was an independent salesman who held a certified insurance counselor designation and specialized in natur…
Dean’s list
Feb. 22, 2001
James Russell Gunning of Strattanville was among the PennWest-Clarion University students recently recognized as scholar athletes.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-15th District, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, of Washington state, along with 36 other House members, introduced the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, which would allow for unflavored and flavored whole milk to be offered in school cafeterias.
Gene and Beata Miller of Fertigs will celebrate their 50-year wedding anniversary Friday.
Cranberry Class of 1973
UPMC Northwest is sponsoring a better breathing clinic for people who often have trouble breathing or who have chronic lung conditions such as emphysema, chronic bronchitis and non-reversible asthma.
The Oil Region Astronomical Society will host a virtual public night, including a presentation on stars by Society president Dean Miskovich, at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Clarion-Limestone Area Scholastic Foundation has been helping students and graduates in the school district for more than a decade.
A total of 251 students at PennWest-Clarion University were honored as scholar-athletes at the annual Bob Carlson Scholar-Athlete Luncheon.
Registration of Franklin School District students entering kindergarten next year will be held next month.
Venango Tea Party Patriots to meet Saturday
Oil City TOPS
Feb. 21, 2001
Thursday, Feb. 23
Feb. 20, 2001
PennDOT and the Pennsylvania State Police are highlighting safe driving tips in conjunction with Highway Safety Law Awareness Week that runs through Saturday.
COOKSBURG —There was no snow at the annual Cook Forest Snowman in the Forest event Saturday but that didn’t stop an estimated 300 people from attending.
Justen Dunkle, a junior at Oil City High School, has been selected as the recipient of the annual Cole McMahon “Heart of Gold“ Memorial Award