Woman to seek Forest clerk of courts post
Miriah L. Tkach has announced her candidacy for the clerk of courts, prothonotary, clerk of orphans’ court, register of wills and recorder of deeds post in Forest County.
Businessman will seek Venango commissioner nod
Feb. 15, 2001
The United Way of Venango County has announced a series of free workshops designed to inspire middle school students interested in volunteer work.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman announced $75,086,000 in federal funding through the infrastructure law has been made available to address contaminants like per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water.
PennDOT is inviting the public to view plans regarding the preservation project for the Wayne Richard Weaver Bridge that carries Route 1005 over the Clarion River in Clarion Borough and Highland Township in Clarion County.
Clarion TOPS
Oil City Class of 1963
Belles Lettres
Cranberry Class of 1956
The following students at Venango Technology Center were named to the list of excellence for the second quarter grading period:
Feb. 14, 2001
Community Blood Bank, which is the exclusive blood supplier to 19 hospitals and seven Stat MedEvac bases throughout the region, will hold a blood drive from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
William P. Moon Jr., the current Oil City mayor, has announced his candidacy for Venango County commissioner.
UPMC Northwest is sponsoring a Heart Healthy Health Fair from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the hospital in Seneca.
Feb. 13, 2001
Cranberry Class of 1960
Bridge Buddies
CHAMBER MEMBERS — Six new members have joined the board of directors for the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce. They are Alexa Means (Laurel Realty/Elite Heating and AC), Nick Nosker (McKinley & Co. PC), James Pumphrey (LHP Family Enterprises), Megan Rowan (Penn Highlands Healthcare at…
Tom and Peggy Weiser of Oil City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Jamie Weaver of Franklin is a candidate for re-election to a third term as a Venango County auditor.
The Franklin Retail & Business Association has partnered with the Chocoholics Relay For Life Team to present “Dining for a Cause” this month and in May.
Forest County treasurer Stacey Barnes has announced she is a candidate for a second full term as treasurer.
The following students at Clarion-Limestone Elementary School were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the second-quarter grading period:
Several local senior citizen driver improvement courses will be held in the coming months.
The following students at Union High School have been named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the second-quarter grading period:
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-15th District, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Sanford D. Bishop Jr., of Georgia, introduced House Resolution 111 that celebrates the founding of the Boy Scouts of America.
Marci L. Wilson, who was appointed a Venango County auditor in 2021, has announced her candidacy for a full four-year term in that position.
Venango County Commissioner Sam Breene has formally announced his campaign for a second term.
Feb. 12, 2001
President’s list
Retired municipal vehicles usually take a one-way trip to the junkyard, but that isn’t the strange journey of Cranberry Township’s Caterpillar road grader.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Lawrence “Pat” Gibbons of Seneca. The article was submitted by his family.)
Franklin City Council members approved several streets for paving funded by liquid fuels money at the panel’s monthly meeting this week.
A new business offering tarot reading services and metaphysical and witchcraft supplies has opened in Franklin.
Feb. 10, 2001
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will open its 2023 season with a chamber music program at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5, in Lincoln Hall in Foxburg. The program will feature world-class artist David Allen Wehr.