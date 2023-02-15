Woman to seek Forest clerk of courts post

Miriah L. Tkach has announced her candidacy for the clerk of courts, prothonotary, clerk of orphans’ court, register of wills and recorder of deeds post in Forest County.

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

$75M allocated to remove forever chemicals from water

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman announced $75,086,000 in federal funding through the infrastructure law has been made available to address contaminants like per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water.

Community News

About People

CHAMBER MEMBERS — Six new members have joined the board of directors for the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce. They are Alexa Means (Laurel Realty/Elite Heating and AC), Nick Nosker (McKinley & Co. PC), James Pumphrey (LHP Family Enterprises), Megan Rowan (Penn Highlands Healthcare at…