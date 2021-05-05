Venango Democrats will meet today

The Venango County Democrats will meet at 5:30 p.m. today at the Democratic headquarters in the National Transit Building in Oil City.

Clarion Rotary - The Clarion Rotary Club met Monday at the Clarion YMCA.

The main contributed photo from the May Garden Mart that appeared in Monday's newspaper was inaccurately credited. The photo was taken by David Schmude.

Area health systems' virus tests

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,113 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 11,100 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,112 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has three confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One …

Tri-county reports 3 deaths over past week

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Venango County reported two new virus-related deaths, Clarion County reported one additional death and the tri-county area reported 120 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week.