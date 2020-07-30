Venango GOP event is Friday
The Venango County Republican Party will host "Team Trump - Venango County Victory Ice Cream Social" from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the GOP headquarters at 215 Seneca St. in Oil City.
Updated: July 30, 2020 @ 11:42 am
