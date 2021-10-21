Flockerzi running as write-in
Bill Flockerzi is running as a write-in candidate for Oakland Township supervisor.
Updated: October 21, 2021 @ 6:22 am
Students on the Franklin Area High School’s robotics team will have their skills put to the test in a competition this weekend.
Members of Cranberry Area High School’s BEST Robotics team were recently welcomed by Matric Group as part of the team’s community outreach ahead of the BEST competition at Grove City College this weekend.
HARRISBURG — More than $4.2 million in state financing will benefit drinking water projects in Knox, New Bethlehem and Rimersburg.
Martha Breene was initially elected to be the local Republican Party's chairman in 2004, when she replaced Jim Miller.
The original bank was the New Bethlehem Savings Bank that became the First National Savings Bank.
Oct. 21, 1999
A workshop about financial aid programs to help pay for college will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at the Franklin High School cafeteria.
NEW BETHLEHEM — Students in the Redbank Valley School District on Wednesday did something they have not done in over a month — they went to school.
Keith and Nancy Hamilton of Knox, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Sept. 8.
HONORED — Paul M. Winkler, former president and chief executive officer of Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, which is the owner of Oakwood Heights in Oil City, will be recognized with the 2021 LeadingAge Award of Honor. Winkler retired from his post on Aug. 31 after serving 34 years in variou…
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Joyce Schmader of Parker. The article was submitted by her family.
Sandy and Byron Kendrick Jr. of Franklin will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Ken and Debbie Ferringer of Parker will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Tea Party Patriots change meeting date
NEW BETHLEHEM — Banks are a place to keep money safe, but a closed bank can be a place to keep memories.
The Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, while supplies last.
MONROE — Putting life back into the Clarion Mall, “Family Farm & Home” on Thursday opened its doors to the public in the former J.C. Penney location, headed by store manager Bobbi Wood, a Clarion-Limestone High School graduate and an eight-year Army veteran.
The community can partake in an evening of blues music and food at the annual Black and White Ball, from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at the National Transit Building Annex, 206 Seneca St.
Franklin School Board members on Monday night were updated with potential problems in the COVID-19 era of shortages.
United Way of Venango County and Adagio Health will provide walk-in COVID-19 vaccination services from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at 737 Elk St. in Franklin.
Oct. 20, 1999
Clarion Garden Club — Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met at Evermoore’s in New Bethlehem on Oct. 12.
Oct. 19, 1999
An additional $3,294 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $13,004.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 15,687 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 13,187 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,719 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, the hospital has 11 confirmed COVID-19 in-patients…
UPMC Northwest will hold a blood drive for the Community Blood Bank from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.
Both the Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services and the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh confirmed a tornado struck northern Jefferson County above Clear Creek State Forest, near the Elk County line, at about 8 a.m. Saturday.
An Auditor General’s performance audit of the Valley Grove School District’s operations was conducted this year. At Monday evening’s work session, the board discussed approval of a resolution to adopt the findings and recommendations.
Oct. 18, 1999
BROOKVILLE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced there will be traffic-pattern change at the Routes 28/322 intersection in Brookville Borough and Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.
Oil City water crews will flush fire hydrants from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights.
The Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission will partner with Clarion Borough Police Department and the Clarion Mall to help area residents safely remove expired or unwanted prescription drugs and/or over-the-counter medications from household medicine cabinets.
Students in Kara Daugherty’s journalism class on Thursday heard what it’s like to work in the writing profession from a couple of newsroom staff members of The Derrick and The News-Herald.
CLARION — Clarion County commissioners have approved a $1.5 million PennDOT set-aside grant application for the third phase of the Brady Tunnel project.
MARIENVILLE — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy and Millstone Township, with financial assistance from Elk County and Allegheny National Forest, will replace the Church Run culvert on the Clarion River Road (T-301). Church Run i…
Oct. 16, 1999
Gardinier Funeral Home, a leading family-owned funeral home in the heart of Franklin since 1932, has officially merged with the Warren Funeral Homes family of Meadville.
