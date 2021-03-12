Franklin mayor to run as write-in candidate
Doug Baker is a candidate for re-election as Franklin mayor in the May 18 primary election.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Franklin mayor to run as write-in candidate
Doug Baker is a candidate for re-election as Franklin mayor in the May 18 primary election.
March 12, 1999
Several bicycle enthusiasts have teamed up to raise money to provide 30 local children with bicycles.
New construction is picking up in Cranberry Township.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.
ACHIEVEMENT - Tarasia J. Maguire of Dempseytown, an insurance agent for New York Life in Franklin, has earned a court position in the Million Dollar Round Table for 2021. Achieving membership in MDRT is a career milestone attained by those who have demonstrated superior professional knowledg…
Franklin mayor to run as write-in candidate
March 11, 1999
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced a combined nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties.
The Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute free Farm to Families food boxes from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, or while supplies last.
Clyde Licht of Venus, who was featured in the newspaper's Nifty at 90 series, was stationed with the U.S. Army in Fairbanks, Alaska. The location was listed incorrectly in Wednesday's newspaper.
More organizations have announced they will participate in Bridge Builders Community Foundations' annual Week of Giving next week.
The COVID-19 Hospitality Recovery Program (CHIRP) Grant applications are now available on the Northwest Commission, Venango County and Forest County websites.
HARRISBURG - The Department of Human Services announced Pennsylvanians can now apply for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) by calling 866-550-4355.
Christian Life Academy will host an event called "A,B,C'S and 1,2,3'S of Kindergarten" from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on March 17.
CLARION TOWNSHIP - A long, contentious battle regarding school reopening in the Clarion-Limestone School District will soon end.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 21 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
March 10, 1999
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Clyde Joseph Licht of Venus. The article was submitted by his daughter, Sherry McCloskey.
The Northwest Commission has been selected as the Certified Economic Development Organization to administer the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program in Clarion, Forest, Venango and Warren counties.
State Rep. R. Lee James will sponsor two local events where people who need to file for property tax/rent rebates can get help filling out the necessary forms for financial relief.
Gardening hotline
Oil City TOPS - Ten TOPS and five KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Venango County commissioners on Tuesday approved a contract with the Northwest Commission to administer the CHIRP grant the county received from the federal government to provide aid to businesses in the hospitality industry.
Polk Center residents may be allowed to have visitors in the near future, center director Sue Rodgers told the Polk board of trustees on Tuesday.
Future Leaders and Entrepreneurs Exchange (FLEX), the young professionals organization of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, is taking nominations for the 2021 Young Professional of the Year.
CLARION - Clarion Hospital's chief nursing officer said Tuesday the hospital is providing COVID-19 vaccines to between 700 and 800 people a day.
March 9, 1999
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced Venango County reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death.
Museum director to seek Cranberry tax collector post
The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry will hold a job and educational fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, at the Clarion Mall.
Tionesta Health Center and Clarion County SAFE are among the local nonprofit organizations that will take part in the 2021 Bridge Builders Community Foundations Week of Giving fundraising campaign being held next week.
WASHINGTON -U.S. Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Bob Casey, D-Pa., issued the following statements regarding their votes on the $1.9 trillion spending bill:
The adventures and traditions of summer camp are open to girls who register for 2021 summer sessions hosted by Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania.
March 8, 1999
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced two new virus-related deaths in both Venango and Clarion counties, as well as a combined 17 additional cases of COVID-19.
The four-story, 150-room Arlington Hotel anchored this block of Seneca Street in Oil City for nearly a century.
4-H Country Cookers - The Forest County 4-H Country Cookers will begin club activities Wednesday, March 17, at St. Anthony Church in Tionesta.
Valley Grove
Rapid ROOFING Specializing in all types of 40 yr. metal r…
2005 Acura, Sharp!Great mileage, $2900. 1993 Dodge Van, S…
Adams Auto Sales 814-432-8039 - Polk 18 Subaru Legacy, 15…
BODENHORNAUTO.COM (814)226-1088 13 Outback 124k $9,599 15…
CORNY'S Sales & Serv Knox (814)797-5937 cornysauto.co…
Lofink Auto 432-3574 14 Ford Fiesta 14 Dodge Caravan SXT …
Wanted to buy : Older cars and trucks from 1920s thru 197…