Campaign launched
Dottie Scurry of Franklin is running a write-in campaign for delegate to the Aug. 17-20 Democratic National Convention as a delegate committed to Joe Biden.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Campaign launched
Dottie Scurry of Franklin is running a write-in campaign for delegate to the Aug. 17-20 Democratic National Convention as a delegate committed to Joe Biden.