George Rathmell, a Punxsutawney resident and a retired U.S. Army chaplain, has announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for the 15th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives currently held by Glenn Thompson.
BOOK SIGNING — Patrick Barrett, a local author, will hold a book signing event at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Oil City Library. Barrett is the author of “For Pastors Only: Dealing with Rejection in Ministry.” Copies of the book will be sold at the library. Barrett has served in many areas of Chr…
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Mary Emanuele and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Frank Klinger and Pat Stewart, third.
The Franklin Public Library has partnered with Paws 4 A Cause to provide a unique reading program for school age children from the area. Beginning Saturday, children may stop into the library and have a one-on-one reading session with a friendly, attentive, and certified therapy dog.